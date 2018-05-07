Court remands man, 44, in prison custody for alleged murder in Ota

An Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun, on Monday, remanded a 44-year- old man, Abiodun Ilesanmi, in prison custody for allegedly shooting a man to death.

Ilesanmi, who is of no fixed address, is facing a two -count charge of conspiracy and murder.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Chudu Gbesi, told the court that the accused and others now at large, committed the offences on Aug. 15, 2015 at Ogba-Ayo, Ijoko, Ota.

Gbesi alleged that the accused and his accomplices conspired and killed one Sunday Adefuoye, 25, with a gun.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 316 and 324 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

However, the plea of the accused was not taken by the court.

The Senior Magistrate, Mr G. E. Akan, ordered the remand of the accused in prison custody, pending the receipt of legal advice from the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPPs) on the matter. (NAN)