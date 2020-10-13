Court remands man, 38, over alleged car theft 

A Gwagwalada Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered Adeoye Olayemi, 38, to be remanded in a correctional centre over alleged stealing of a Toyota Camry.

Olayemi, who resides in Odolu village near Kabba in Kogi , is facing a charge bothering on theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Dabo Yakubu, told the court that one Mr Yohanna Godswill who resides at No. 7, Onyemadu St., Kutunku in Gwagwalada, reported the matter to the police in July.

Yakubu said that sometime in May, Olayemi stole a Toyota Camry with registration No. GWA133 AS belonging to Godswill.

He said that the defendant used a master key to unlock the car which was parked in front of a micro finance bank in Gwagwalada Market.

“Inside the car were: 50 literature books valued N150,000; 22 copies of Youngi Cho small group manual valued N22,000; one car cover valued N5,000.