Court remands man, 37, for alleged breach of trust

By Bosede Olufunmi

A Shari’a Court in Kano on Wednesday ordered the remand of 37-year-old Yusha’u Ado in a correctional centre for alleged breach of trust.

The defendant, who lives at Goron Dutse Quarters Kano, is facing a two-count charge of criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The presiding Judge, Dr Bello Khalid, ordered the remand of the defendant in a correctional centre.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Abdullahi Wada, told the court that the complainant, Jamilu Ibrahim, of Galandanci Quarters, reported the matter at the Sabon Gari Police Station, Kano, on March 10.

Wada said that the complainant entrusted 260 cartons of Maggi to the defendant’s care in his shop.

He noted that Ibrahim later went to pack his goods only to discover that about 22 and a half cartons of the commodity worth N216,000 were missing.

The defendant, however, pleaded guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Dr Bello Khalid, ordered the remand of the defendant in Correctional Centre and adjourned the matter until April 8, for summary trial.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened Section 202 of the Kano State Shari’a Law. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

