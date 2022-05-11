Court remands man, 36, over alleged murder of girlfriend

An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered the remand of Mr Hanson Pepple for the alleged murder of his girlfriend and dismembering her body.

The defendant, 36, who appeared in court on a charge of murder, is to remain at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre for the next 30 days pending the receipt of legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPPs).

Pepple plea was not taken.

The prosecutor, Insp. Orobosa Osagiede, told the court that the defendant had committed the offence on Oct. 10, 2021, at No. 38, Alhaji Jimoh St., Adelaide Jones, Ikeja.

He alleged that the defendant had attacked and dismembered the body of an unknown female alleged to be his girlfriend with a machete and put her body in a sack.

Osagiede said that the defendant ran away, but was recently traced and apprehended.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 which prescribes a death sentence for convicts.

The magistrate, Mrs Bola Folarin-Williams, adjourned the matter until June 14. (NAN)

