Court remands man, 35, over alleged shop breaking, theft

Share the news













An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Tuesday ordered the remand of one Sunday Igwe, 35, in Correctional Custody over alleged shop breaking and theft. Magistrate A.A. Adebayo, refused the bail of the defendant, and ordered that he should be remanded in Ile-Ife Correctional custody. Adebayo, therefore, adjourned the case until Sept. 29. Earlier, Insp. Abdullahi Emmanuel, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Sept.15, at about 5:00a.m at Lokore Street, Ile-Ife.

Emmanuel said that the defendant conspired with others now at large to commit felony to wit: shop breaking. He added that the defendant unlawfully entered into the shop of one Omolara Ajisafe with intent to commit felony to wit: stealing. According to him, the defendant stole some packs of Seaman, Chelsea, ‘Jedi Oloyin’, three cartons of ‘Agbara’ Black, two cartons of Origin; three packs of Bed and two cartons of Machinery. Emmanuel listed other items stolen to include: three packs of regal, two packs of Can Malt, two packs of Goldberg; Nine packs of Sigi Roll and two packs of Viju Milk. According to him, the defendant also stole three packs of Bobo drink; Hollandia yoghurts; one carton of Agbara nla, two cartons of Guilder and some bottles of scama, all valued at N160,000.

He said that the defendant unlawfully damaged a security net and used a master duplicate key to enter Ajisafe’s shop. The prosecutor stated further that the offences contravened Sections 390 (9), 411, 451 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the four-count charge of conspiracy, intent to commit felony, breaking and stealing. Mr Wonder Okon, Counsel for the defendant pleaded for bail of his client in most liberal term. Okon pledged that his client would not jump bail, but would provide reliable sureties. (NAN)