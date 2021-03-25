A Federal High Court in Ibadan, on Thursday, ordered that a 35-year-old man, Abdulraman Ojomo, be remanded in the correctional centre for allegedly drug dealing.

Ojomo is facing a one-count charge of dealing in 250g of Cannabis sativa (hemp).

In her ruling, Justice Patricia Ajoku ordered the defendant to be remanded after he had pleaded guilty of unlawfully dealing in illegal drugs.

Ajoku adjourned the suit until May 4, for the presentation of facts and judgment.

Earlier, counsel to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Command in Oyo State, Mr Raphael Himinkaiye, had told the court that the defendant committed the crime in February at Shasha Market in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The Himinkaiye told the court that the defendant was apprehended after he was caught in possession of a sack containing 250g of the illicit drug.

According to him, the offence is contrary to and punishable under Section 11(C ) of the NDLEA Act Cap N30 of the Laws of Federation 2004. (NAN)

