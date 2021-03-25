Court remands man, 35, for alleged drug dealing

March 25, 2021



A in Ibadan, on Thursday, ordered that a 35-year-old , Abdulraman Ojomo, be remanded in the correctional centre for drug dealing.

Ojomo is facing a -count charge dealing in 250 Cannabis sativa (hemp).

In her ruling, Justice Patricia Ajoku ordered the defendant to be remanded after he had pleaded guilty unlawfully dealing in illegal drugs.

Ajoku adjourned the suit until May 4, for the presentation facts and .

Earlier, counsel to the National Drug Law Agency (NDLEA) in Oyo State, Mr Raphael Himinkaiye, had told the court that the defendant committed the in February at Shasha Market in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The Himinkaiye told the court that the defendant was apprehended after he was caught in possession of a sack containing 250 of the illicit drug.

According to him, the offence is contrary to and punishable under Section 11(C ) of the NDLEA Act Cap N30 of the Laws of Federation 2004. (NAN)

