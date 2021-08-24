Court remands man, 32, over alleged rape

A Badagry Magistrates’ Court in State on Tuesday ordered remand of a 32-year-old man, Godwin Emmanuel in a correctional centre, rape of a 16-year-old girl. defendant, whose address was not provided, is being tried rape.

Chief Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomaiya, who did not take plea of defendant, ordered that he be remanded in the correctional centre pending the issuance of legal advice.Adekomaiya adjourned the case until Oct.13, mention.The Prosecutor, ASP Akpan Nkem, had told the court that the defendant offence on April 1, at about 8p.m at Ajangbadi area of .Nkem told court that defendant forcefully and unlawfully had sexual intercourse with the 16-year-old girl without her consent.

prosecutor said that offence contravened provision of Section 137 of the Criminal Code, Law of Lagos, 2015.He urged the court to remand the defendant in the correctional centre, pending legal advice from the office of state Director of Public Prosecution (DPP). (NAN)

