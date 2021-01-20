Court remands man, 30, over alleged murder

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Wednesday, ordered the remand of a 30-year-old man, Austine Uche, in the Correctional Centre in Ado-Ekiti over alleged murder.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is facing a count charge of murder.

The Prosecutor, Insp Akinwale Oriyomi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 8 in Epe-Ekiti in Ijero-Ekiti Local Government Area of Ekiti.

Oriyomi, while stating that the defendant murdered one Agbeyin Ogbu, added that he (defendant) and the deceased were member of the same family.

“The defendant threatened to kill anyone that stepped on the farmland belonging to his family.

“Few days after, the deceased was found dead on the farmland,” he said.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Section 319(1) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

He urged the court to remand the defendant in a correctional centre, pending legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the plea of the defendant was, however, not taken.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adefumike Anoma, ordered the remand of the defendant in the correctional centre, pending the outcome of legal advice from DPP.

Anoma, thereafter, adjourned the case till Feb. 26, for mention. (NAN)