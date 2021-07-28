Court remands man, 29, for alleged murder, membership of secret cult

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Wednesday, ordered the remand of an accused person, Omoyeni Ibukun, 29, at the correctional centre in Ado-Ekiti for alleged murder and membership of a secret cult.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of murder and cultism.

The prosecutor, Insp. Caleb Leramo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 18 in Ikere-Ekiti.

Leramo alleged that the defendant, during a cult clash, murdered Omolade Olasunkanmi, Samuel Oluwatimelehin and four others.

He also alleged that the defendant was found to be a member of Supreme Eiye confraternity.

According to him, the offences contravened Section 319 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012 and Section 4 (i) of Secret Cult Abolition Law 2017.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in a correctional centre, pending legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The plea of the defendant was, however, not taken.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Titilayo Ola-Olorun, ordered the remand of the defendant in the correctional centre, pending the issuance of legal advice.

She adjourned the case until Sept. 1 for mention. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...