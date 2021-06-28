Court remands man, 29, for alleged mischief by fire in Benue

A Makurdi Upper Area Court on Monday ordered the remand of one Terungwa Tyav, 29, at the Federal Maximum Correctional Centre, Makurdi, for alleged criminal conspiracy, trespass and mischief by fire.

The Magistrate, Ms Rose Iyorshe, gave the order because the case came up for mention and no plea was taken for want of jurisdiction.

She adjourned the case until July 30, for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Veronica Shaagee, told the court that the case was transferred from the Divisional Headquarters, Buruku, to State Criminal Investigation Department, Makurdi, through letter No. AR:3100/BNS/BU/VOL.4/362 dated June 17.

Shaagee averred that one Zaki Orhena of Haaga Mbakuragba, Mbayaka Kusuv in Buruku LGA reported the case at Buruku Police Station on June 10.

She said that on June 9, Orhena suddenly saw unusual light within his compound and when he came out he discovered that three of his thatched houses housing food stuffs, domestic animals and documents were on fire.

The prosecutor said items burnt in the thatched houses included 120 tubers of yams valued at N120,000; three bags of iron tree seeds valued at N150,000 and a half of dried cassava cheap worth N39, 000.

Others, according to her, are eight goats valued at N50,000, seven boxes containing documents, and two jacto knapsack spray valued N50, 000 among other items whose value was not yet known.

She said during Police investigation, it was discovered that one Terungwa Tyav, 29, of Tse-Haaga, Mbayaka Kusuv Buruku was arrested.

“The accused further mentioned Terseer Orhena, Terkula Liambee and Orhena Liambee who are still at large as his accomplices in the crime.’’

The prosecutor told the court that the accused contravened sections 97 and 337 of the Penal Code Law of Benue State 2004.

She said that investigation into the matter was still ongoing, requesting for a date to complete it. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...