An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court on Thursday remanded a 28-year-old man, Gemileke Lekan, in prison for attempted murder of one Bisiriyu Salimo.

The defendant, who pleaded not guilty to the offence, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and attempt to murder by shooting with gun.

The prosecutor, Insp. Olu-Balogun Lawrence, told the court that the defendant and others at large committed the offence on Feb. 18, at about 10:00p.m, at Igbore area of Abeokuta.

Lawrence alleged that the defendant attempted to kill the complainant, Salimo by shooting him with a gun on his head which caused injury on his head.

He said that the defendant and the complainant lived in the same neighborhood, and had a little misunderstanding in which the mother of the defendant had tried settling for them.

Lawrence also said that the defendant was not satisfied with the settlement, went to the complainant’s house the next day with six others and he shot the complainant on his head.



The prosecutor said that the offence contravened sections 516, 320, 338 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun 2006.

The Magistrate, Mr Dehinde Dipeolu, ordered that the defendant be remanded in a correctional service centre, pending legal advice from the Office of the State Director of Public Prosecutions, (DPP) on the matter.

Dipeolu, adjourned the case until April 23 for hearing. (NAN)

