Court remands man, 27, for alleged murder of friend

July 23, 2021 Favour Lashem



An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in  Ibadan on Friday ordered the  remand of one Wasiu Afolabi at  the Abolongo Correctional Facility for alleged murder of his friend.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Olaide Amzat, did not take  the plea of the defendant due to lack of jurisdiction.

Amzat ordered the remand of the defendant pending the receipt of the case file sent to  the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPPs) for legal advice.

He adjourned the matter Sept. 20, for mention.

The News Agency of Nigeria () reports that Afolabi of Abegunde area of Ido in  Ibadan facing a  two-count charge of murder and stealing.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Opeyemi Olagunju , had  told the court that Afolabi on June 29, unlawfully caused the death of his friend, one Hammed Opadokun , 30, by hitting him with plank on the  head.

“The defendant, Afolabi, had been living with the deceased for sometime, but an  argument over ensued between  them.

” In the process, Opadokun allegedly killed by Afolabi, the defendant buried Opadokun  at the backyard of the house.

“He later informed  the mother of the  deceased  that Opadokun had not been seen at home for a .

” The defendant allegedly called one of the friends of the  deceased from Dubai and asked him for N190,000. The amount deposited in the of the  deceased, which the defendant allegedly  stole  by withdrawing it, ” he said.

Olagunju said  that the defendant committed the offences  on June 29 , at  9.00 a.m., at Abegede area of Ido in Ibadan.

He said  that the offences contravened Section 316, 383 and punishable under Sections 319 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State, 2000. ()

