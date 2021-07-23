Court remands man, 27, for alleged murder of friend

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan on Friday ordered the remand of one Wasiu Afolabi at the Abolongo Correctional Facility for alleged murder of his friend.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Olaide Amzat, did not take the plea of the defendant due to lack of jurisdiction.

Amzat ordered the remand of the defendant pending the receipt of the case file sent to the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPPs) for legal advice.

He adjourned the matter until Sept. 20, for mention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Afolabi of Abegunde area of Ido in Ibadan is facing a two-count charge of murder and stealing.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Opeyemi Olagunju , had told the court that Afolabi on June 29, unlawfully caused the death of his friend, one Hammed Opadokun , 30, by hitting him with plank on the head.

“The defendant, Afolabi, had been living with the deceased for sometime, but an argument over money ensued between them.

” In the process, Opadokun was allegedly killed by Afolabi, the defendant buried Opadokun at the backyard of the house.

“He later informed the mother of the deceased that Opadokun had not been seen at home for a while.

” The defendant allegedly called one of the friends of the deceased from Dubai and asked him for N190,000. The amount was deposited in the bank account of the deceased, which the defendant allegedly stole by withdrawing it, ” he said.

Olagunju said that the defendant committed the offences on June 29 , at 9.00 a.m., at Abegede area of Ido in Ibadan.

He said that the offences contravened Section 316, 383 and punishable under Sections 319 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State, 2000. (NAN)

