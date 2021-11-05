Court remands man, 27, for alleged murder

A Magistrates’ Court sitting at Iyaganku, Ibadan, on Friday remanded a 27- year old man, Chibuike Ogudu, at Abolongo correctional facility for alleged murder.

The defendant, whose house address was not given, is facing a murder charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. A Akande, refused to hear the plea of the defendant taken for lack of jurisdiction.

She ordered that he be remand at Abolongo correctional facility, Oyo Town, pending receipt of Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP)’s advice.

Akande adjourned the matter until Jan. 18, 2022, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Gbemisola Adedeji, had told the court that the defendant on Oct. 17, at about 7:00p.m. behind Bishop Phillips Academy, Iwo Road, Ibadan, killed one Victor Nwadiama, 27.

Adedeji alledged that the defendant stabbed Nwadiama on his neck and chest with a broken bottle after a disagreement over undisclosed matter.

He said the offence contravened Section 316 and punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code Cap 38 Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...