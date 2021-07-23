Court remands man, 25, for stealing rail clips

A Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, on Friday ordered a 25-year-old man, Danjuma Didam, to be remanded in a correctional facility after he confessed to stealing 22 pieces of rail pandrol clips.

Didam was charged by the police with criminal trespass and theft, an offence under sections 327 and 270 of the Kaduna State Penal Code.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Isah Hassan, had told the court that a railway staff, Akwanga Patrick, arrested and brought the defendant to the station, on July 13.

Hassan said the defendant was caught by the complainant at the Kafanchan railway track after removing 22 pieces of pandrol clips, valued at N88, 000.

When the charges were read to him, he pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

The judge, Michael Bawa, adjourned the matter until July 27, for summary trial of the defendant.

(NAN)

