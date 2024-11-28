Court remands man, 24, over alleged murder, attempted murder

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan on Thursday ordered the remand of a 24-year-old man, Abiodun Oyetunji, in a correctional facility over alleged murder and attempted murder.

By Chidinma Ewunonu-Aluko

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan on Thursday ordered the remand of a 24-year-old man, Abiodun Oyetunji, in a correctional facility over alleged murder and attempted murder.

Oyetunji, whose address was not provided, is facing murder and attempted murder charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs Oluwabusayo Osho, did not take the plea of the defendant for lack of jurisdiction.

Osho directed the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till Jan. 27, 2025 for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Olalekan Adegbite, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Nov. 13 at about noon at Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

Adegbite said that the defendant unlawfully caused the death of one Sunday Jokanola, 65, by stabbing him with a pair of scissors in his chest and broken bottle on his head.

He said that the defendant also unlawfully attempted to cause the death of one Funmilayo Jokanola, 89, by stabbing her with a broken bottle and a pair of scissors.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 319 and 320 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000. (NAN)