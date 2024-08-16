Court remands man, 23, over alleged theft of N92,500

By Adepote Arowojobe

An Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court on Friday remanded a 23-year-old man, Dauda Ishola, at the Kirikiri correctional centre for allegedly stealing N92,500 belonging to a Point Of Sale (POS) operator.

Ishola, whose residential address was not provided, is facing a count charge bordering on stealing, to which he pleaded guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp Adegeshin Famuyiwa, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug.10, at No 98, Ori-Okuta bus stop, Agric area of Ikorodu, Lagos.

Famuyiwa said that the defendant went to a POS agent for a transaction and stole money belonging to the complainant, Mrs Juliana James.

“The defendant took the complainant’s phone and transferred N92, 500 to his account which he confessed to having used to play online gambling,” she said.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravened Sections 280 (1b) and were punishable under Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

The Magistrate, A.O. Ogbe, adjourned the matter until Aug. 29, for facts and sentencing. (NAN)