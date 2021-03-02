Court remands man, 21, over alleged rape  

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday remanded a 21-year-old man,

Desmond Okudili, in the correctional centre in Ado-Ekiti, over an alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl.

The Magistrate, Mrs Mojisola Salau, ordered the remand of the defendant in the correctional facility, pending issuance of legal advice.

Salau adjourned the case until March 30 for mention.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is being tried for rape.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Caleb Leramo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 17 in Ado-Ekiti.

Leramo said that the defendant defiled a 12-year-old girl, adding that Okudili, and the victim were neighbours.

According to him, the defendant inserted a stick in the private part of the victim, which resulted into bleeding, causing injury on the victim.

Leramo said that the offence contravened Section 31 of the Child Right Laws of Ekiti State 2012.

He urged the court to remand the defendant in a correctional centre, pending legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The plea of the defendant was not taken. (NAN)