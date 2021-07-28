Court remands man, 21, over alleged gang-rape of 17-year-old girl in Lagos

July 28, 2021 Favour Lashem Judiciary, News 0



 A Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, has remanded a 21-year-old man, Toheeb Bakare, in Ikoyi Correctional Center for allegedly gang-raping a 17-year-old girl.

The , Mrs M. I. Dan-Oni, gave the ruling, denied the accused bail even after he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The directed the to duplicate the case file and forward a copy to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

The accused, resides in Surulere Area of Lagos, is being tried on a four-count charge of , rape, assault and abduction.

Earlier, Police , Insp. Courage Ekhueorohan said that the accused and six others large, the offences on July 11.

Ekhueorohan alleged that Bakare was recently identified by the 17-year-old as one of the seven men accosted and gang-raped her Omoniyi ., Itire, Surulere.

The offences, contravened Sections 137, 144, 172 and 411 of the Law of Lagos State 2015.

Dan-Oni, adjourned the case until August 24 for the DPP’ advice. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,