Court remands man, 21, for murder

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Friday, remanded a 21-year-old man, Moshood Abiola, in Kirikiri Correctional Centre, for alleged murder.

The magistrate, Mrs Ejiro Kubeinje, who did not take the defendant’s plea, directed the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 25 for DPP’s advice.

The defendant, who resides at Elemoro, Lekki, Lagos State, is being tried for conspiracy, belonging to an unlawful society and murder.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP. Bisi Ogunleye, told the court that the defendant and other persons, still at large, committed the offences on April 7 at Lekki, Lagos State.

He said the defendant, who belonged to an unlawful society known as ‘Aiye’ confratenity, conspired with others to kill one Rasheed Alade.

“The defendant attacked the victim, stabbed him severally with knife all over his body.

“The victim bled to death but the defendant was arrested while his accomplices escaped,” said Ogunleye.

The offences, he noted, violated sections 42, 223 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 223 attracts death sentence for murder. (NAN)

