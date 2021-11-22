Court remands man, 20, over alleged defilement

A Magistrates’ Court in Ado- on Monday ordered remand of a 20-year-old man, Oluwasakin Sunday, in correctional centre over allged defilement.

defendant, whose address was not provided, was being tried for rape and his plea was not taken.

Chief Magistrate, Mr Abdulhamid Lawal, ordered remand of defendant in the correctional centre in Ado-Ekiti, pending legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

He adjourned till Dec.7 for mention.

Prosecutor, Insp Oriyomi Akinwale, had told court that defendant committed the offence on Nov. 17 in Ise-Ekiti.

Akinwale alleged that defendant defiled a 16-year-old girl.

He said offence contravened Section 31 of Child Right Law of State, 2012.

prosecutor urged court to remand defendant in a correctional centre, pending legal advice from the office of the DPP (NAN)

