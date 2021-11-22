Court remands man, 20, over alleged defilement

A Magistrates’ Court in Ado-Ekiti on Monday ordered the remand of a 20-year-old man, Oluwasakin Sunday, in correctional centre over allged defilement.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, was being tried for rape and his plea was not taken.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Abdulhamid Lawal, ordered the remand of the defendant in the correctional centre in Ado-Ekiti, pending legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

He adjourned the case till Dec.7 for mention.

The Prosecutor, Insp Oriyomi Akinwale, had told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov. 17 in Ise-Ekiti.

Akinwale alleged that the defendant defiled a 16-year-old girl.

He said the offence contravened Section 31 of the Child Right Law of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in a correctional centre, pending legal advice from the office of the DPP (NAN)

