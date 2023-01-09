Court remands man, 20 for allegedly assaulting friend

By Bosede Olufunmi

A 20-year-old man, Abdulaziz Shehu, was on Monday ordered to be remanded at the Goron-Dutse correctional centre in Kano until Feb. 6 when he would be arraigned for a summary trial.

Shehu was arraigned in a Kano Sharia Court for allegedly assaulting his friend.

The police charged Shehu, who lives in Kundila Quarters, Kano, with criminal assault and being in possession of substance suspected to be a banned suspect.

The Judge, Ismai’l Muhammed-Ahmed who gave the order, adjourned the matter until Feb. 6 for Summary trial.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Abdul Wada, told the court that Abbah Saleh reported the matter at the Fagge police Station on Jan. 5.

The prosecutor said the complainant alleged that at about 4:00p.m, he met the defendant at a political gathering where they had a little misunderstanding.

He said that the defendant attacked him with a knife, which inflicted a deep cut on his neck.

The prosecutor said when the defendant was arrested, one wrap of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp was found in his possession.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 158 and 165 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge. (NAN)