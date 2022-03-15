Court remands man, 20, for alleged assault, armed robbery

By Adebisi Fatima Sogbade

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, on Tuesday remanded a 20-year-old.man, Usman Mohammed, at Abolongo Correctional Facility, Oyo Town, for alleged assault and armed robbery.

The Magistrate, Mrs Munirat Giwa-Babalola, who did not take Muhammed’s plea ordered that the case file be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.Giwa-Babalola then adjourned the case until April 12, for DPP’s advice.Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Oluseye Akinola, told the court that the defendant, with others still at large, committed the offences on Feb14, at 9:00 p.m., at Komu/Pere Road, Komu, Ibadan.Akinola said that the defendant and his accomplices, armed themselves with cutlasses and sticks and robbed Mr Kehinde Abdullahi of his Techno cell phone, valued at N15, 000He said that the defendant assaulted complainant by cutting his left hand and thereby causing him grievous harm“The defendant also injured one Sidi Umaru on his forehead and back,” the prosecutor said.

Akinola said the offences contravened sections 1 (2) (a) (b) and 6b of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2004.He added that the offences also contravened sections 335 and 516 of the Criminal Law of Oyo State, 2000. (NAN)

