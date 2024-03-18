Court remands man, 19, over alleged possession of pistol in Ebonyi 

An Abakaliki Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Monday, ordered the remand of one Uzo IfeanyiChukwu, 19, who is being tried for alleged possession of firearm.

The court, however, did not take the plea of IfeanyiChukwu, who is facing a two count charge bordering on conspiracy and possession of firearm.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Lilian Ogodo, ordered that the defendant be remanded in the correctional centre because the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the charge.

Ogodo added that the case file and all exhibits be forwarded to the Department of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

Ogodo adjourned the matter to March 29

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Eze Ndubuaku told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb. 25 at Aguogboriga, Abakaliki Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

Ndubuaku said that IfeanyiChukwu unlawfully had in his possession on the fateful day a locally fabricated pistol.

The Prosecutor said that the offence contravened section 3 of the Robbery and Firearms (special provision) Act CAP R 11 Laws of the Federation, 2006.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Solomon Nwogbaga prayed the court to grant his client bail.

The Prosecutor, Ndubuaku however, objected to the bail application and added that the defendant might go and cause more troubles in the society. (NAN)

By Christian Ogbonna