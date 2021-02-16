A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano on Tuesday ordered the remand of one Abdullahi Saminu, 18, in correctional centre for alleged defiling of a 3-year-old female child.

The defendant, who lives at Rangaza Quarters Kano, is facing a count charge of rape.

The Prosecutor, Mr Asma’u Ado, told the court that one Surajo Muhammad of the same address reported the case at Zango Police Division Kano, on Feb. 7.

Ado alleged that on Feb. 5, at about 2:00 pm, the defendant deceived and lured his 3-year-old daughter into his room situated at Rangaza Quarters, Kano, and had unlawful sexual intercourse with her.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 283 of the Penal Code.

Chief Magistrate Mustapha Sa’ad-Datti ordered the remand of the defendant in correctional centre pending the outcome of the DPP’s legal advice.

Sa’ad-Datti, therefore, ordered that the case file be sent to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

He adjourned the case until March 17, for mention. (NAN)