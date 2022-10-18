Court remands Linus Okorie, Ebonyi LP senatorial candidate over alleged conspiracy

By Uchenna Ugwu

The Magistrate’s Court in Ebonyi on Tuesday, ordered the remand of Linus Okorie, the Ebonyi Labour Party Senatorial Candidate and ex-lawmaker, at the Nigeria Correctional Centre in Abakaliki for alleged conspiracy and murder.

The Magistrate, Linda Ogodo, ordered the remand over lack of jurisdiction.

The accused was charged April 5, 2022 for conspiring among others to commit felony to murder, promoting inter-communal war and thereby committing an offence punishable under section 516A of Criminal Code Law, Cap 33 volume 1 Law of Ebonyi 2009.

The count charges No. MAB/574/2022 against Okorie and others at large on same date and place in the aforesaid Magistrate district, unlawfully caused the death of Mr Donatus Okoro.

The offence is punishable under section 319 of the criminal code law, Cap 33 vol. 1 laws of Ebonyi 2009.

Meanwhile, Mr Chikodili Nome, the lead Counsel to Okorie, alleged that the intendment of the charges against his client was to keep him behind bar, weaken him and his supporters.

Nome also alleged that the state government was resorting to self help.

He stated that some charges on the magistrate jurisdiction was to entertain and be grant bail.

“We have seen details of the charges. What happened here today is an abuse to judicial proceedings.

“Anyone who is not comfortable with the judgement should go to court of Appeal and not to resort to self help,” Nome said.

The court ordered the remand of the defendants at the correctional centre, pending issuance of legal advice and adjourned the matter for November 4, 2022.(NAN)

