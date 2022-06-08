Court remands laundry man for alleged sodomy

A Kaduna High Court on Wednesday ordered that a 34-year-old laundry man, Alhassan Nuhu, who allegedly sodomised a six-year-old boy be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police charged Nuhu, who resides in IGP Estate Suleiman Street, Millennium City of Kaduna State with sodomy.

Justice A. A. Bello, who declined to admit the defendant to bail, ordered that he should be remanded in a Kaduna correctional centre.

She adjourned the case until July 20 for hearing.

Earlier the Prosecution Counsel, S.K. Williams, told the court that the defendant sodomised the minor on April. 11

Willaims said that the defendant lured the six-year-old with N50 into his laundry shop located at the NPJ Estate Millennium City and sodomised him.

She said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 257 and is punishable under Section 258 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2020(as amended).

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.(NAN)

