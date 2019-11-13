Court remands LASU student, 5 suspected cultists for shooting man in private part

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of an Ikeja Special Offences Court on Wednesday remanded Shittu Saheed, a student of the Lagos State University (LASU), and five suspected cultists for armed robbery and allegedly shooting a man on his penis.

Shittu, 25, was arraigned alongside; Victor Otobo, 28, Suleiman Musa, 34, Ibrahim Kolade, 33, Ayinla Muiz, 30 and Lateef Alowonle, 21 on 11-count charge of conspiracy to commit robbery, armed robbery, attempted murder and causing of grievous harm.

The defendants, suspected to be members of the Aiye confraternity (Black Axe Movement), denied all the charges.

Following their not guilty plea, Justice Taiwo ordered that the defendants be remanded in prison custody.

According to Mr Olakunle Ligali, the lead prosecutor, the defendants committed the offences at different dates and locations within LASU premises, PPL and Pipeline area of Okokomaiko, Lagos in 2018.

“The student and the five other defendants, all belong to an unlawful society called ‘Aiye confraternity’ Black Axe movement.

“Saheed and four co-defendants; Otobo, Musa, Kolade and Muiz at 9p.m on Oct. 2, 2018 at Ahiawu Apeke St., Pipeline area of Okokomaiko caused grievous harm to Mr Oscar Oke by shooting him on his penis with a locally made cut to size pistol.

“The defendants robbed one Mr Isiaka Adeshina (M) of N25, 000 and also caused grievous harm by shooting him on his left armpit with the pistol.

“They also at same date and place attempted to kill Mr Chinedu Onwuka by shooting him on his back with a pistol,” he said.

Ligali noted that Kolade and Alowonle robbed Itohan Omorodion of her Tecno W3 mobile phone valued at N40, 000 within LASU premises on Sep. 24, 2018.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 230(a), 245, 297(2)(a) and 299 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

Justice Taiwo adjourned the case until Dec. 18 for trial. (NAN)