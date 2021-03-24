Court remands labourer over alleged culpable homicide

A Daura Road Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered a 26-year-old labourer, Inuwa Sabo, be remanded in a correctional facility over alleged culpable homicide.

Magistrate, Ibrahim , did take plea of accused, ordered the file be forwarded to state Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

Magistrate, however, adjourned until April 8.

Sabo, a resident of Kawo area of Kaduna, is facing a count of culpable homicide.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, had told the court one Musa Shehu of Kontangora Road, Ahmadu Bello Way, Kaduna, reported the matter at Gabasawa Police Station on 15.

According to Leo, on the same date at about 2.00p.m, the defendant had an altercation with one Musa Babale, and in the process, hit him with a stick on the head which led to his death.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 190 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.(NAN)

