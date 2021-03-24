A Daura Road Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna on Wednesday ordered that a 26-year-old labourer, Inuwa Sabo, be remanded in a correctional facility over alleged culpable homicide.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, did not take the plea of the accused, but ordered that the case file be forwarded to the state Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

The Magistrate, however, adjourned the case until April 8.

Sabo, a resident of Kawo area of Kaduna, is facing a count charge of culpable homicide.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, had told the court that one Musa Shehu of Kontangora Road, Ahmadu Bello Way, Kaduna, reported the matter at Gabasawa Police Station on March 15.

According to Leo, on the same date at about 2.00p.m, the defendant had an altercation with one Musa Babale, and in the process, hit him with a stick on the head which led to his death.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 190 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.(NAN)

