Court remands labourer for allegedly inflicting injuries on woman

A Zuba Upper Area Court, Abuja, on Thursday ordered that a 28-year-old labourer, Nura Taimu, be remanded in custody for allegedly injuring a woman.

The police charged the defendant, of Yarkasuwa Galadima Gwarinpa, Abuja, with Joint act, causing hurt, mischief and theft.

The Judge, Gambo Garba, ordered that Tanimu be remanded in prison until Aug. 25 when hearing would be held on the case.

The Prosecuting Counsel, Mr Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the complainant Abazie Juliet, of plot 5, 7th Avenue Gwarinpa, Abuja, reported the incident at Gwarinpa Police Station on July 10.

He said that the defendant and some other persons, now at large, accosted the complainant on her way to the house and tried to snatch her bag.

Ogada stated that in the process, the defendant pushed the complainant into a culvert and snatched her phone, valued at N78,000, a purse containing N5,000 cash and smashed her small chops valued N4,000.

He told the court that as a result, the complainant sustained injuries and the defendant was caught and beating by some angry mob but his accomplices escaped with the stolen items.

The prosecutor said the complainant sustained injury all over her body and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Ogada said that during police investigation, the defendant could not give a satisfactory account of his actions.

According to her, the offences contravened Sections 79,112 , 346 and 288 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

The prosecution prayed the court to grant him date to open his case against the defendant. (NAN)

