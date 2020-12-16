Court remands labourer for allegedly defiling minor

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Wednesday ordered that a 26-year-old labourer, Haruna Yusuf, be remanded at a Correctional Centre for allegedly defiling an eight-year-old girl.

The magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, who did not take Yusuf’s plea, ordered the prosecution to send the case file to the state’s Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice and adjourned the case to Jan. 8, 2021 for hearing.

The prosecutor, Insp Chidi Leo, had earlier told the court that Yusuf, who resides at Isah Kaita Road, Kaduna, committed the offence at his residence on Nov. 30.