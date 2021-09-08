Court remands labourer for alleged armed robbery

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered that a 35-year-old labourer, Mohammed Sani, be remanded in a Correctional Centre for alleged armed robbery.

The police charged Sani, who resides in Kaduna with armed robbery.

The Chief Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, who did not take the plea of Sani ordered that the case file should be transferred to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Emmanuel adjourned the case until Sept. 27 for DPP advice.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Chidi Leo told the court that Sani committed the offence with two others, who are at large on Aug. 31 at Isa Kaita Road Kaduna.

He said that while armed with a locally-made cut-to-size gun, robbed Mr Mura Liman of his motorcycle worth N240,000

He said that the defendant also stole N50, 000 from the complainant.

Leo said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 297 of the Criminal Law of Kaduna State, 2017.(NAN)

