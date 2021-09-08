Court remands labourer for alleged armed robbery

September 8, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on ordered that a 35-year-old labourer, Mohammed Sani, be remanded in a Correctional Centre for alleged armed robbery.


NPower

The police charged Sani, resides in Kaduna with armed robbery.

The Chief Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, did not take the plea Sani ordered case file should be transferred the Office the Director Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Emmanuel adjourned the case until Sept. 27 for DPP advice.

Earlier, the Counsel, Insp Chidi Leo told the court that Sani  committed the with two others, are at on Aug. 31 at Isa Kaita Road Kaduna.

He said that while armed with a locally-made cut--size gun, robbed Mr Mura Liman his worth N240,000

He said defendant also stole N50, 000 from the complainant.

Leo said that the contravened the provisions Section 297 the Criminal Law Kaduna State, 2017.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,