Court remands labourer, carpenter for alleged negligent conduct

By Ugochi Ugochukwu joy

A Dei-Dei Grade 1 Area Court Abuja, on Thursday ordered the remand of a labourer, Jacob Omoghene and a carpenter, Joshua Daniel, docked for alleged negligent conduct.

The police charged Omoghene , 37 and Daniel, 34, all of opposite Living Faith Church Dawaki Abuja, with joint act and negligent conduct, offence they denied committing.

The judge, Saminu Suleiman, ordered that the defendants be remand in Correctional Centre, Suleja and adjourned the case until Feb.13 for hearing.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the complainant, Babatunde Moses, of Otumba Adesegun street, Dawaki Abuja, reported the matter at the Dawaki Police Station on Jan. 3.

The prosecutor said on Dec. 26, the complainant visited his plot where the defendants resided and he discovered that his furniture machine kept under their watch, valueo at N400,000, was stolen.

The prosecutor said during police investigation, the defendant could not give a satisfactory account of the missing item and the offence contravened the Penal Code.(NAN)