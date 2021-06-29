Court remands IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, fixes July 26 for trial

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, ordered that the Leader the Indigenous People Biafra (IPOB), , be remanded a Department State (DSS) facility, the determination his trial. Justice Binta Nyako gave the order after counsel to the Attorney General the Federation (AGF), Shuaibu Labaran, told the court that the defendant (Kanu), who jumped bail, had arrested and produced in court. Labaran urged the court for an order detaining the arrested IPOB leader at the DSS facility the hearing and determination of the matter.Justice Nyako, who granted the plea, adjourned the matter until July 26 for trial continuation.

However, no sooner had the judge ruled than Kanu indicated his to talk.

He told the court that he decided to go underground because his house was raided he was able to escape.

Kanu said if he had not escaped, he might have killed like members of the group.

The judge, who advised him not to feel discomfiture to stand his trial, urged him to get across to his lawyer for the trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kanu was arrested  on Oct. 14, 2015 on 11 count charge bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory  matter, illegal possession of firearms and improper importation of goods, among others

.A judge at the Federal High Court, Abuja revoked Kanu’s bail that was granted him on health ground and issued a bench warrant for his arrest on the same date, over his failure to appear in court for hearing.He has, upon jumping bail, accused of  engaging in subversive activities that include inciting violence through television, radio and online broadcasts against Nigeria and Nigerian State and .Kanu was also accused of instigating violence especially in the Southeastern Nigeria that resulted in the loss of lives and of civilians, military, para military, police forces and destruction of civil and symbols of authorities.(NAN)

