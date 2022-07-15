Court remands housewife for allegedly assaulting neighbour’s wife

A 35-year-old housewife, Aisha Abubakar, was on Friday docked in a Kano Sharia Court for allegedly assaulting her neighbour’s wife.

The police charged Abubakar, who lives in Rimin Auzinawa Quarters, Kano, with criminal assault and public disturbance.

The Judge, Ismai’l Muhammed-Ahmed who made the order, adjourned the matter until Aug.15 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Abdul Wada, told the court that Khalid Sale, reported the matter at the Rijiyar Zaki Police Station on July 11.

The prosecutor said that the complainant alleged that at about 6p.m, when he returned from work, he met the defendant in front of his house cursing and insulting his wife without any reasonable cause.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 165 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.(www.nannews.ng)

