Court  remands herder for alleged murder

By Adebisi Fatima Sogbade

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ibadan on Tuesday ordered that a herder, Bello Hayji, 20, be remanded in Abolongo Correctional facility for the alleged murder of his neighbour.

The police charged Hadji with murder.Chief Magistrate Magistrate Emmanuel Idowu did not however take the plea of Hayji for want in jurisdiction.Idowu said the remand is pending legal advice from the Oyo State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).He subsequently adjourned the matter until Sept. 28, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Iyabo Oladoyin told the court that Hadji on July 7, at 8 p.m, caused the death of his neighbour, Hadaru Bafachi, 40.Oladoyin said the defendant allegedly inflicted cuts on neighbour on his head and stomach with a machete.

She said the offence contravenes the provisions of Section 316 and is punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State, 2000.(NAN)

