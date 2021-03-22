Court remands farmer for illegal possession of firearm

 A Magistrates’ Court in Makurdi on Monday ordered a farmer, John Abah, remanded in a correctional centre for alleged illegal of firearm. police charged Abah with conspiracy, assault and illegal of firearm.Magistrate Ajuma Igama, did not take plea of Abah, for want of jurisdiction.Igama adjourned case untill April 14, 2021 for mention.Earlier, prosecution counsel, Sgt.

Ato Godwin told the court the case was reported at the Otukpo police station by one Godwin Agbo of Olena G.R.A Otukpo, Benue on March 5, 2021.Ato said, Abah and five others, armed with a locally made pistols and other dangerous weapons,  attacked the complainant and his brothers.

The prosecution said investigation into the matter was still in progress and prayed the court for another date for mention.He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 6() and 3(1) of the robbery and firearm provision Act 2004. (NAN)

