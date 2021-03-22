A Magistrates’ Court in Makurdi on Monday ordered that a farmer, John Abah, be remanded in a correctional centre for alleged illegal possession of firearm.The police charged Abah with conspiracy, assault and illegal possession of firearm.Magistrate Ajuma Igama, did not take the plea of Abah, for want of jurisdiction.Igama adjourned the case untill April 14, 2021 for further mention.Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Sgt.

Ato Godwin told the court that the case was reported at the Otukpo police station by one Godwin Agbo of Olena G.R.A Otukpo, Benue on March 5, 2021.Ato further said, Abah and five others, armed with a locally made pistols and other dangerous weapons, attacked the complainant and his brothers.

The prosecution said investigation into the matter was still in progress and prayed the court for another date for mention.He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 6(b) and 3(1) of the robbery and firearm special provision Act 2004. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

