Court remands farmer for defiling 13-year-old girl

June 23, 2021 Favour Lashem



A Magistrate’s Court in on Wednesday ordered that a 24-year-old farmer, Menege Youngug, who defiled a 12-year-old girl, be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police charged Youngug, who resides in Akpagher Mbatyav Gboko Local Government Area of Benue, with defilement.

The Magistrate, Mrs. Cynthia Ikpe, who did not take the plea of  Youngug, for want in in jurisdiction.

She ordered the police return the case the Benue  of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Ikpe adjourned the case untill July 9.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Sgt  Ato Godwin told the court that the case was reported by the complainant, Igbakura Vembe of Akpagher Mbatyav Gboko LGA of Benue at ‘A’ Division Police station, Gboko on June 21.

Ato told the court that  Youngug accosted the minor on her way home from her uncle’s house and defiled her.

During , he said that Youngug confessed the crime.

The prosecution said investigation the matter was still in progress and asked the court for another date.

He said the contravened Section 284 of the Penal Code Law of Benue 2004. (NAN)

