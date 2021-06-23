Court remands farmer for defiling 13-year-old girl

A Magistrate’s Court in Makurdi on Wednesday ordered that a 24-year-old farmer, Menege Youngug, who allegedly defiled a 12-year-old girl, be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police charged Youngug, who resides in Akpagher Mbatyav Gboko Local Government Area of Benue, with defilement.

The Magistrate, Mrs. Cynthia Ikpe, who did not take the plea of Youngug, for want in in jurisdiction.

She ordered the police to return the case to the Benue Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Ikpe adjourned the case untill July 9.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Sgt Ato Godwin told the court that the case was reported by the complainant, Igbakura Vembe of Akpagher Mbatyav Gboko LGA of Benue at ‘A’ Division Police station, Gboko on June 21.

Ato further told the court that Youngug accosted the minor on her way home from her uncle’s house and defiled her.

During police investigation, he said that Youngug confessed to the crime.

The prosecution said investigation into the matter was still in progress and asked the court for another date.

He said the offence contravened Section 284 of the Penal Code Law of Benue 2004. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...