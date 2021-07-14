Court remands farmer for attempted culpable homicide

A Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, on ordered that a farmer, Victor Allahnanan, be remanded in a  correctional centre for attempted culpable homicide.

Allahnanan is charged with three counts criminal , criminal intimidation and attempt commit culpable homicide.

Magistrate Michael Bawa, however, declined take the plea   Allahnanan  on grounds that the court lacked jurisdiction hear the matter.

Bawa directed the Counsel, to forward the case file to the State Director Public for legal advice.

He adjourned the matter until Aug. 5 for further mention.

Earlier, the state counsel from the Ministry of Justice, Mr Mathias Joseph, told the court that the complainant, Pastor Ishaya Dogora of Aniya Baptist church, Kurmin Dangana reported the matter at the NSCDC office.

Joseph said Allahnanan conspired with seven , now at large, and blocked the drainage in of the complainant’s church.

He noted that after the complainant cautioned them against blocking the waterway, they stormed his house with cutlasses to attack , but he narrowly escaped.

The , he said, contravened the provisions of sections 59, 377 and 199 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law. (NAN)

