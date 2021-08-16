Court remands farmer for allegedly stealing N1.3m from filling station

A Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered that a farmer, Edward Tyoyila, aka, ”Speedoo” be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly stealingN1.3m from a filling station.The police charged Tyoyila with conspiracy and armed robbery.Magistrate Erdoo Ter did not take the plea of the defendant for want in jurisdiction.Erdoo ordered that Tyoyila be remanded in the Makurdi Correctional centre pending legal advice.

She adjourned the case until Aug 23 for further mention.Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp James Ewache told the court that a petition was written to the Commissioner of Police Benue Command by Obodozie Chijioke, Manager of Tonimas filling station on June 16.Ewache alleged that the suspect dressed in Army Camouflage robbed the filling station at gunpoint.

During investigation, he said that the suspect confessed to the crime while his accomplices Paul Agber, Terfa Ternenge, are at large.He said investigation into the matter was still ongoing and prayed the court for an adjournment.The offemce, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 6(b) and 1(1)(2)(a)(b) of the robbery and firearms special provision Act 2004. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...