Court remands farmer for allegedly defiling 7-year-old girl

June 30, 2021 Favour Lashem



 A Magistrates’ Court Kafanchan, Kaduna State, Wednesday ordered that a farmer, Godfrey Danladi, be remanded a correctional facility defiling a seven-year-old girl.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (), charged Danladi with defilement, contrary to Section 209 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

The presiding judge, Michael Bawa, however, declined to take the plea of Danladi grounds that the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Bawa directed the to forward the case file to the State of Public Prosecution legal advice.

adjourned the matter untill July 22  further mention.

Earlier, the , Mr Marcus Audu told the court that the complainant, Dauda Madaki, reported the matter at the Corps office June 23.

Audu said Danladi lured the complainant’s daughter who is seven years to his farm and defiled her.(NAN)

