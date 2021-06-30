Court remands farmer for allegedly defiling 7-year-old girl

A Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, on Wednesday ordered that a farmer, Godfrey Danladi, be remanded in a correctional facility for defiling a seven-year-old girl.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), charged Danladi with defilement, contrary to Section 209 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

The presiding judge, Michael Bawa, however, declined to take the plea of Danladi on grounds that the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Bawa directed the prosecutor to forward the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

He adjourned the matter untill July 22 for further mention.

Earlier, the NSCDC Prosecutor, Mr Marcus Audu told the court that the complainant, Dauda Madaki, reported the matter at the Corps office on June 23.

Audu said Danladi lured the complainant’s daughter who is seven years to his farm and defiled her.(NAN)

