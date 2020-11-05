Court remands farmer for allegedly defiling 5-year-old neighbour’s daughter

A Kaduma Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered that a 30-year-old farmer, Ishak Aminu, who allegedly defiled his neighbour’s five-year-old daughter be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police charged Aminu, who resides in Durumi Village Makarfi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, with defilement.

The Chief Magistrate, Benjamin Hassan, did not take Aminu’s plea for want of jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

Hassan ordered the police to return the case file to the Kaduna State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

He adjourned the matter until Nov. 17.