Court remands farmer for alleged culpable homicide

by Dorathy Aninge

A Makurdi Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that a fermer, Agwaza Agber, be remanded for allegedly murdering a Kindred Head.

The police charged Agber, who lives in Mbaayo village, Tarka L.G.A of Benue with conspiracy, culpable homicide and armed robbery.

The Magistrate, Mrs Erdoo Ter, did not take the plea of Agber for want of jurisdiction.

Erdoo ordered that the suspect be remanded in Makurdi Correctional Centre while investigations by the police continues.

She adjourned the case until Jan 24 for further mention.

Earlier, the Prsoecution Counsel, Sgt. Regina Ishaya told the court that the case was reported by Samuel Nyitse of Tse-Nyitse Mbaayo village, Tarka L.G.A Benue on Nov 7.

Ishaya said five armed men all with face masks attacked the complainant’s brother Aondoaver Nyitse ,who is the kindred head of Mbakiyi Mbaayo.

She said the armed men up the deceased’s children, wives.

The police said the suspects stole N6,000, one Tecno L6 handset and an unregistered Bajaj motorcycle all belonging to the deceased man.

During police investigation, she said, the suspect was arrested for committing the crime while others are at large.

She said investigation into the matter is in progress.

The offence, she said, contravenes the provisions of sections 97 and 222 of the Penal Code laws of Benue 2004 and Section 1(1)(2)(a)(b) of the robbery and firearms special provision act 2004. (NAN)

