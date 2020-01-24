Court remands fake lawyer

An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun, on Friday ordered that a 37-year-old man, Melvin Oromidayo, who allegedly impersonated a lawyer.

Magistrate Joseph Owolawi ordered that Oromidayo be remanded in Ile-Ife Correctional Centre and transferred the case to Ithe petumodu Magistrates’ Court.

Owolawi adjourned the case untill Jan. 27 for mention

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 20 at Ipetumodu Magistrates’ Court, Ipetumodu, Ife North Local Government Area of Osun.

Osanyintuyi said the defendant forged a stamp with the inscription: “MELVIN A. OROMIDAYO ESQ, BARRISTER SOLICITOR REAL LEGAL CHAMBER”, which was known to be false.

He added that the defendant intended that the same stamp be acted upon as genuine with the impression of presenting himself as a qualified lawyer, called to the Nigerian Bar.

The prosecution alleged that the defendant has appeared in different courts before his arrest.

Osanyintuyi said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 467(4) and 484 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to three counts of forgery, impersonation and fraud.