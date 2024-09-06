Court remands ex-governor’s aide for allegedly defaming Sokoto governor, wife

A Sokoto Chief Magistrate Court on Friday remanded Shafi’u Umar in a corrections centre for allegedly circulating falsehood against Gov. Ahmad Aliyu

By Habibu Harisu

A Sokoto Chief Magistrate Court on Friday remanded Shafi’u Umar in a corrections centre for allegedly circulating falsehood against Gov. Ahmad Aliyu and his wife on social media platform.

Umar, 37, who was the Special Assistant to former Gov. Aminu Tambuwal is charged with circulating injurious falsehood and engraving matter known to be defamatory.

The case was first mentioned on Aug. 26, and the Police Prosecutor, Insp Abdurahman Mansur, said the offence contravened the penal code law.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the defendant committed the offence on July 18.

The Prosecution said the defendant circulated a video of the governor’s wife, Hajia Fatima Aliyu , “ spraying” money during her birthday ceremony in spite of the present hardships faced by citizens.

Umar was also allegedly accused of sharing a document that indicated that Gov. Aliyu failed his Senior Secondary School Examination, scored F9 and is incapable of speaking English.

The defendant had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The lead Defence Counsel, Mr Al’Mustafa Abubakar, made an oral application for bail which was objected to by the Prosecution and. Magistrate reserved for ruling.

Earlier, Abubakar urged the Judge to adjourn the case for definite hearing arguing that the prosecution not hide under the guise of investigation, which ought to have been completed before the next sitting.

In her ruling, Chief Magistrate, Fati Hassan, said the only document before her was the FIR and in recognition of the nature of the offence, the defence counsel needs to file a formal application for his client’s bail.

Hassan adjourned the case until Sept. 18.

She ordered that the defendant should be remanded in a corrections facility. (NAN)