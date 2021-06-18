Court remands ex-convict for alleged armed robbery

June 18, 2021



n Ikeja Magistrates’ on Friday remanded a 23-year- ex-convict, Taiwo Sunmonu, for alleged armed robbery four months after he was released from Kirikiri.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. A. Odubayo, who did not take Sunmonu’s plea, ordered that the file should be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

Odubayo also ordered that the defendant should be kept Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

She adjourned the case until July 15 for DPP’s advice.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is being tried for and armed robbery.

Earlier, the Prosecutior, Sgt. Adesunkanmi Adejumola, told the that the defendant committed the offences with some other persons still on March 12 11.00 p.m. Ajayi Street, Ijannikin, Lagos State.

Adejumola said the defendant, who was released from the Kirikiri in November, 2020, served a five-year jail term for armed robbery.

He said the defendant again armed himself with dangerous weapons and robbed Mr Opeyemi Owolabi of his phone valued N20,000 and N2,000 cash.

“The defendant was arrested by police operatives attached to Ijaninkin Division, when they responded to a distress call but his accomplices escaped.

“One locally-made pistol and live ammunition were from him,” he said.

Adejumola said the offences contravened Sections 297(1)(2)(a) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 297 stipulates 21 years’ for armed robbery, while Section 411 prescribes years for . (NAN)

