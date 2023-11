by Edith Nwapi

An Abuja High Court on Friday ordered that the former Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele be remanded in Kuje correctional centre until Nov 22.

Justice Hamza Muazu gave the order and adjourned until Nov. 22 when Emefiele’s bail application will be heard.

Emefiele was arraigned on a-six court before justice Muazu. (NAN)

