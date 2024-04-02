Court remands electrician for assault, mischief

A Dei-dei Grade I Area Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, ordered that a 32-year-old electrician, Johnson Baba, be remanded in a correctional facility for assault and mischief.



The Judge, Saminu Suleiman, gave the order after Baba pleaded not guilty to a four-count charge of impersonation, defamation of character, assault and causing hurt and mischief.

Suleiman, however, adjourned the case until April 23 for hearing.



Earlier, the Prosecuting Counsel, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the complainant, Mohammed Aisha, reported the matter at Dutse Police Station on March 24.

Ogada alleged that while the complainant and her friend went to Sokale Garden in Dutse to buy fish, the defendant and two others, at large, insulted them.



He said the defendant addressed the complainant as a prostitute and when she asked why he called her what she was not, the defendant and the two others beat her up.

Ogada added that they injured the complainant and damaged her infinix cellphone valued at N198,000.



He said that the complainant spent N10,500 on medical bill, adding that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 79, 132, 392, 265 and 246 of the Penal Code.(NAN)

By Joy Kaka