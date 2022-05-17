Court remands driver over alleged armed robbery

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday remanded a 26-year-old driver, Abubakar Ibrahim in a Correctional Centre over alleged armed robbery.

Ibrahim, a resident of Filin Waya Rigasa Kaduna, was charged with conspiracy and armed robbery.

The Magistrate Blessing Stephen, however, did not take the plea of the defendant.

She ordered the police to refer the case to the State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

The case was adjourned until June 16, for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Sunday Baba, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 11, at about 2.45 p.m. at Makarfi Road Rigasa, Kaduna.

According to Baba, the defendant and three others at large, while armed with guns and dangerous weapons invaded the house of Yusuf Abdullahi.

He said that the defendant allegedly robbed the victim of valuable items which included eight wrist watches valued at N150, 000, two iPhones worth N540, 000, one Samsung X9 worth N80, 000 and one Panasonic TV valued at N180,000.

Baba said that the defendant was arrested at his resident when the phones were tracked while his accomplices escaped.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Sections 6(b) and 1 (2), (a) and (b) of the Robbery and Firearms Law, 2004. (NAN)

