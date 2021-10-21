Court remands driver for misappropriating N175,000, pending sentencing

An Upper Area Court in Kubwa, ordered that a 47-year-old driver, Mohammed Echuwelo, who pleaded guilty to misappropriating N175,000 be remanded in a correctional centre, pending sentencing.

The Judge, Abdullahi Jibril gave the order after Echuwelo pleaded guilty to criminal breach of trust, misappropriation and cheating.Jibril however adjourned the case until Nov.3 for sentencing.Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Babajide Olanipekun, told the court that the complainant, Yusuf Sani of Saburi, Gwagwa, Abuja, reported the matter at Kubwa Police Station on Oct.17.

Olanipekun said that the complainant entrusted his Sienna car to Echuwelo for commercial purpose to remitt the proceeds to him, sometime in April.

He further said Echuwelo fraudulently misappropriated and converted N175, 000 to his use.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 312, 309 and 322 of the Penal Code.

Echuwelo who pleaded guilty begged the court to give him sometime to ask relatives for the money to pay back.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...