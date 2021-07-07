Court remands driver for killing cows, sheep worth N2m

A Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, on Wednesday ordered that a driver, Danlami Ogah, 24, be remanded in custody, for killing 10 cows and three sheep worth N2 million

Ogah, who pleaded guilty the charges, be remanded in custody pending judgment and sentencing.

The had charged the defendant, who lives in Doma, Doma Area of Nasarawa State, with four count charges ,bordering on driving without due , failing report, driving without a valid license and maiming cows.

Magistrate Yusuf Ibrahim, gave the order and deferred the matter until July 14, for judgment and sentencing.

Earlier, the Counsel, Dabo Yakubu, told the court defendant, the driver of a 911 vehicle, with Reg. no KSG 250 XA, drove recklessly.

Dabo said dangerous driving resulted in the death of 10 cows, three sheep, as well as injuring many of the cattle valued at N2 million.

The offence, according the , contravenes the provisions of sections 28 (1), section 27 (1) of the Road Traffic Act (RTA), and 326 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

